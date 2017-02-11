Team news: McGee starts for Donegal 11 February 2017





Donegal's Neil McGee.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Donegal's Neil McGee.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Neil McGee has been named to start for Donegal ahead of tomorrow's Allianz League clash against Roscommon at Hyde Park.

The three-time All-Star was a late withdrawal from the side which started the opening round defeat to Kerry in Letterkenny due to illness, but he has recovered to regain his place at full-back as his replacement from last weekend Frank McGlynn makes way.

Meanwhile, in attack, manager Rory Gallagher has given a first competitive senior start to St Eunans' Conor Gibbons at left half-forward ahead of Michael Langan.

Donegal (Allianz FL v Roscommon): Mark Anthony McGinley; Caolan Ward, Neil McGee, Paddy McGrath; Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Ryan McHugh, Paul Brennan; Jason McGee, Hugh McFadden; Ciaran Thompson, Martin O’Reilly, Conor Gibbons; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan.

