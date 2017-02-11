Team news: McKiernan back for Farney derby 11 February 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Cavan's Gearoid McKiernan with Dean Rock and Jack McCaffrey of Dublin.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan has made one change to his side for tomorrow afternoon’s Allianz League Division 1 derby against Monaghan.

Former captain Gearoid McKiernan makes his first start of the season at full-forward in place of Niall McDermott, while Kingscourt’s Joe Dillion and Colm Smith of Cootehill have been added to the squad from the Dublin defeat.

Killian Clarke again captains the side from centre-field alongside Redhills man Rory Dunne, with Padraig Faulkner and Conor Moynagh occupying the central positions in defence at full-back and centre-back, respectively.

The half-forward line is made up of Ciaran Brady, Dara McVeety and Gerard Smith, while Shercock ace Niall Clerkin and Sean Johnston will flank McKiernan in front line after both impressed against the Dubs.

Throw-in in Castleblayney is at 2pm.

Cavan (FL 1 v Monaghan): James Farrelly; Fergal Reilly, Padraig Faulkner, Killian Brady; Martin Reilly, Conor Moynagh, John McCutcheon; Killian Clarke, Rory Dunne; Ciaran Brady, Dara McVeety, Gerard Smith; Niall Clerkin, Gearoid McKiernan, Sean Johnston.

