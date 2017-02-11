Support grows for championship change 11 February 2017





The much coveted Sam Maguire Cup The much coveted Sam Maguire Cup

The prospect of a 'round robin' stage being introduced to the knock-out stages of the All-Ireland SFC has moved a step closer.

The Irish Independent reports that Armagh, Donegal and Meath club delegates have given the proposal, which would result in a 'round robin' series replacing the quarter-finals, the thumbs up.

GAA director-general Páraic Duffy has embarked on a tour of the country to brief County Boards in more detail about the plan which will be put before Annual Congress in two weeks time.

The proposal would require a two-thirds majority to be brought in on a three-year experimental basis.

It would also involve bringing the All-Ireland finals forward by two weeks and extra-time being played in the majority of championship games that finish level.