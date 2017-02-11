McAliskey facing 14 month layoff 11 February 2017





Tyrone's Connor McAliskey.

©INPHO/Presseye/Kelvin Boyes. Tyrone's Connor McAliskey.©INPHO/Presseye/Kelvin Boyes.

By Orla Bannon

Connor McAliskey's knee injury is worse than first thought and will be out of action for up to 14 months.

The Tyrone corner-forward suffered a cruciate injury in the opening game of the season in a McKenna Cup tie against Cavan.

However it emerged he also ruptured his medial ligament, adding at least another four months onto his rehab and recovery.

“The MCL was badly damaged, it came off the bone. I'm going to be in a brace for another six or seven weeks.

“The first four months are a non-runner, they're just to get the medial ligament healed and then I can get into rehab for the cruciate.

“The first operation was just to get it pinned down.

“They took the graft out of my right hamstring and put it into my left to form the cruciate.”

McAliskey will be with the Red Hands squad for tonight's Allianz League Division One showdown against Dublin in Croke Park.

He has already set himself a target to return stronger than ever next spring.

“Everyone tells you it's bad it happened at the start of the year but I'm looking at it the opposite way.

“If it had happened in April, May time, I would have missed two years completely with club and county.

“So I think around this time next year during the break in the league, maybe round three or four, to be coming back and trying to play a bit of football around then.

“I'll still only be 25, 26 when I come back so there's plenty of football ahead of me.”

He'd dearly love to be playing against the league and All-Ireland champions tonight.

“It's big games like Dublin that you'd like to be playing in, and the last few times we've played them we haven't been far away.

“People were talking up this big game between Tyrone and Dublin and everyone was looking for it to happen last year, but it wasn't something we were talking about.

“They've gone 30 games unbeaten in league and championship. They are the top team and it's good to challenge yourself against them."

Keep up to date will all the action this weekend on our Live Match Trackers. On Saturday and Sunday you can follow the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.