Team news: McDonald passed fit 11 February 2017





Wexford's Conor McDonald and Lee Chin celebrate.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Wexford's Conor McDonald and Lee Chin celebrate.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Conor McDonald has been passed fit to start for Wexford in tomorrow's Allianz League opener against Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park.

The Naomh Eanna sharpshooter was rated 'touch and go' by manager Davy Fitzgerald for the clash with the Treaty men after being hospitalised with an infected wound which he suffered against Dublin in the Walsh Cup last month.

However, McDonald is included in the team selection for the opening round of Division 1B and is named at right corner-forward.

Wexford (Allianz HL v Limerick): Mark Fanning; Eoin Moore, Liam Ryan, James Breen; Simon Donohoe, Matthew O'Hanlon, Diarmuid O'Keeffe; Shaun Murphy, Aaron Maddock; Aidan Nolan, David Redmond, Barry Carton; Conor McDonald, Lee Chin, Paul Morris.

Subs: Oliver O'Leary, Shane O'Gorman, Richie Kehoe, Eanna Martin, Damien Reck, Kevin Foley, Jack O'Connor, Harry Kehoe, Podge Doran, Nicky Kirwan, Cathal Dunbar.

Keep up to date will all the action this weekend on our Live Match Trackers. On Saturday and Sunday you can follow the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.