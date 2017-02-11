Team news: O'Connor reveals his Kerry side 11 February 2017





Kerry's Rory Horgan against Down.

Kerry's Rory Horgan against Down.

Kerry boss Fintan O'Connor has revealed his team for their Allianz League clash against Laois at Austin Stack Park tomorrow.

The Kingdom are without a number of regulars for the opening round of Division 1B including the O’Leary brothers, Brendan and Michael, Tommy Casey, John Egan and Tom Murnane but Rory Horgan has recovered from a hamstring injury to take his place at full-back.

Kerry (Allianz HL v Laois): Aiden McCabe; Sean Weir, Rory Horgan, Bryan Murphy; Paud Costello, Patrick Kelly, Darren Dineen; Paudie O'Connor, Colum Harty; Jack Goulding, Mikey Boyle, Daniel Collins; Jordan Conway, Padraig Boyle, Shane Nolan.

Subs: Martin Stackpoole, James O'Connor, Keith Carmody, John Griffin, James Godley, John Buckley, Tomas O'Connor, Philip Lucid, Billy Lyons, Sean Nolan, Daniel O'Carroll.

