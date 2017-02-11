Daly quits Rossies 11 February 2017





Roscommon's Niall Daly.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Roscommon's Niall Daly.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Roscommon's preparations for tomorrow's Allianz FL Division 1 clash with Donegal have been hit by the news that Niall Daly has left the squad.

The Irish Independent reports that the Padraig Pearses man – who was taken off at half-time in last Sunday's defeat to Tyrone – has departed Kevin McStay's panel.

If that turns out to be the case, it is a further blow to the Rossies who have already lost a number of key members of last year's squad due to a combination of personal reasons and work commitments.

Keep up to date will all the action this weekend on our Live Match Trackers. On Saturday and Sunday you can follow the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.