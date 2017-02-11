Team news: Erne men show two changes 11 February 2017





Fermanagh's Chris Snow.

Fermanagh boss Pete McGrath has made two changes to his team following last weekend's impressive nine-point victory over Down in Newry.

The Erne men welcome Galway to Enniskillen tomorrow for their Allianz League Division 2 second round clash. Goalkeeper Chris Snow and centre-forward Ryan Lyons have won places in the starting fifteen as Thomas Treacy and Eoin McManus drop out.

Fermanagh (Allianz FL v Galway): Chris Snow; Michael Jones, Che Cullen, Cian McManus; Declan McCusker, Ryan McCluskey, Barry Mulrone; Eoin Donnelly, Lee Cullen; Aidan Breen, Ryan Lyons, Paul McCusker; Eddie Courtney, Sean Quigley, Tomas Corrigan.

