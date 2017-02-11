Team news: Yeats men unveil side 11 February 2017





Sligo's Kyle Cawley celebrates.

Sligo's Kyle Cawley celebrates. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Sligo boss Niall Carew has unveiled his team to face Tipperary in the Allianz League at Semple Stadium.

Kyle Cawley comes in at right corner-forward as an indirect replacement for Eoin McHugh, who lined out at left corner-back in last week's opening round draw against Armagh at Markievicz Park.

Sligo (Allianz FL v Tipperary): Aidan Devaney; Ross Donovan, Kevin McDonnell, Noel Gaughan; Keelan Cawley, Neil Ewing, Gerard O'Kelly Lynch; Paddy O'Connor Adrian McIntyre; Criostoir Davey, Mark Breheny, Johnny Kelly; Kyle Cawley, Adrian Marren, Niall Murphy.

