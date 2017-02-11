Team news: Dubs give youth its fling 11 February 2017





Dublin's Niall McMorrow with Richie McCarthy of Limerick.

Dublin boss Ger Cunningham has placed his faith in youth for this evening's Allianz HL encounter against All-Ireland champions Tipperary at Croke Park (5pm).

In the absence of his Cuala contingent, the Cork native has named 2016 Leinster minor winning trio, Patrick Smyth, Cian O'Sullivan and Donal Burke, in his starting 15.

Meanwhile, 2011 Galway All-Ireland U-21 winner Domhnaill Fox will make his league debut for his adopted county at midfield.



Dublin (Allianz HL v Tipperary) – Gary Maguire; Patrick Smyth, Eoghan O'Donnell, Shane Barrett; Chris Crummey, Liam Rushe, Sean McGrath; Ben Quinn, Domhnaill Fox; Cian O'Sullivan, Niall McMorrow, Ryan O'Dwyer; Oisin O'Rorke, Donal Burke, Fiontan Mac Gib.

