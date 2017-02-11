Team news: Five newcomers in Rebel line-up 11 February 2017





Cork's Shane Kingston celebrates.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Cork's Shane Kingston celebrates.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

David Griffin, Mark Coleman, Luke Meade, Shane Kingston and Darragh Fitzgibbon will make their first league starts for Cork against Clare in this evening's Allianz HL fixture at Pairc Ui Rinn (7pm)

Full-back Colm Spillane returns to the fold having missed last year due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Cork (Allianz HL v Clare) – Anthony Nash; Killian Burke, Colm Spillane, David Griffin; Christopher Joyce, Mark Ellis, Mark Coleman; Bill Cooper, Daniel Kearney; Seamus Harnedy, Luke Meade, Shane Kingston; Alan Cadogan, Patrick Horgan, Darragh Fitzgibbon. Subs: Patrick Collins, Conor O'Sullivan, Jack Sheehan, Chris O'Leary, Cormac Murphy, Lorcan McLoughlin, Paul Haughney, Dean Brosnan, Michael Cahalane, Robbie O'Flynn, Shane O'Keeffe.

Keep up to date will all the action this weekend on our Live Match Trackers. On Saturday and Sunday you can follow the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.