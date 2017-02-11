Team news: O'Neill starts for Rebels 11 February 2017





Colm O'Neill and the Cork players arrive out for the start of their warm up before the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2B clash against Limerick at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Colm O'Neill's five point return off the bench against Galway last Sunday has seen him rewarded with a starting spot for tomorrow's second round fixture with Kildare.

Peadar Healy has named O'Neill at top of the right in his team as they look to build on their opening weekend draw.

Niall Coakley drops to the bench.

Cork (Allianz FL v Kildare) – Ryan Price; John McLoughlin, Tom Clancy, Kevin Crowley; Conor Dorman, James Loughrey, Tomas Clancy; Aidan Walsh, Ian Maguire; Ruairi Deane, Sean Powter, Mark Collins; Colm O'Neill, Luke Connolly, Paul Kerrigan. Subs: Ken O'Halloran, Barry O'Driscoll, Brian O'Driscoll, Colm O'Driscoll, Donal Og Hodnett, Donncha O'Connor, Gary Murphy, John Mullins, John O'Rourke, Kevin Davis, Michael Shields.

