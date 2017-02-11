Team news: One change for Mayo 11 February 2017





Mayo's Tom Parsons ©INPHO/James Crombie Mayo's Tom Parsons ©INPHO/James Crombie

Stephen Rochford has made one change to his Mayo side that lost out to Monaghan last weekend for tonight's Allianz League tie with Kerry in Tralee.

Tom Parsons comes into midfield in place of Danny Kirby after the Castlebar Mitchels clubman suffered a foot injury during the two-point opening round defeat in Castlebar.

Kirby, who was replaced by Parsons in the second-half the last day, is expected to be listed among the substitutes for the Austin Stack Park clash.

There is still no return to the starting fifteen for Aidan O'Shea following an ankle injury picked up playing basketball, while Lee Keegan remains club-tied.

Mayo (Allianz FL v Kerry): David Clarke; Donie Newcombe, Keith Higgins, Paddy Durcan; Colm Boyle, Stephen Coen, David Drake; Donal Vaughan, Tom Parsons; Fergal Boland, Kevin McLoughlin, Jason Doherty; Evan Regan, Alan Freeman, Cillian O’Connor.

