Team news: Four changes for Royals 11 February 2017





Meath's William Carry Meath's William Carry

Meath manager Andy McEntee has made four changes to the team that was comfortably beaten by Kildare in the opening round of the NFL for their round 2 clash with Derry.

Paddy O’Rourke replaces Jack Hannigan in goal for his first start of the year.

Drumbaragh’s Willie Carry makes his National League debut on the half back line.

Last years Christy Ring Cup winning captain James Toher partners Bryan Menton in the middle of the park while Conor Downey come in to the full forward line.

Eamon Wallace, Alan Douglas and Graham Reilly are the other players to make way. Meath captain Reilly will line out with his club St Colmcilles in the All Ireland Club IFC final on Sunday Feb 19th against Westport in Croke Park.

Throw in at Pairc Tailteann this Sunday February 12th is at 3.00pm

The Meath team (versus Derry): Paddy O’Rourke (Skryne); Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), Conor McGill (Ratoath), Mickey Burke (Longwood); Willie Carry (Drumbaragh), Brian Power (Ratoath), Shane McEntee (St Peter’s, Dunboyne); James Toher (Trim), Bryan Menton (Donaghmore/Ashbourne); Alan Forde (Navan O’Mahonys), Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey), Cian O’Brien (Ratoath); Conor Downey (Na Fianna), Brian Sheridan (Seneschalstown), Donal Lenihan (St Peter’s Dunboyne). Subs - Jack Hannigan (Donaghmore/Ashbourne), David McQuillan (St Patrick’s), Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s Dunboyne), Adam Flanagan (Clonard), Ruairí Ó Coileáin (Navan O’Mahonys), Sean Tobin (Simonstown Gaels), Kevin Ross (Castletown), Bryan McMahon (Ratoath), Joey Wallace (Ratoath), Eamon Wallace (Ratoath), David Toner (Curraha), Alan Douglas (Trim), Bobby O’Brien (Ratoath).

