Team news: Kingdom hand out three more debuts 11 February 2017





Kerry's Ronan Shanahan in action for Austin Stacks.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kerry's Ronan Shanahan in action for Austin Stacks.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice has handed out three debuts for tonight's Allianz League clash against Mayo in Tralee.

Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks), Jack Barry (Na Gaeil) and Adrian Spillane (Templenoe) will all make their first competitive senior starts for their county.

Shanahan fills the right corner-back position, Barry lines out in midfield and Spillane, who is a son of Kerry legend Tom, starts at right half-forward.

Shane Enright misses out after suffering concussion in last weekend's opening round win over Donegal and makes way from the side along with Jason Foley and Tom O'Sullivan.

Kerry (Allianz FL v Mayo): Brian Kelly; Ronan Shanahan, Mark Griffin, Killian Young; Jonathan Lyne, Peter Crowley, Tadhg Morley; David Moran, Jack Barry; Adrian Spillane, Paul Murphy, Donnchadh Walsh; Jack Savage, Paul Geaney, James O’Donoghue.

Subs: Brendan Kealy, Tom O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Michael Geaney, Barry John Keane, Barry O’Sullivan, Brendan O’Sullivan, Conor Keane, Conor Geaney, Gavin Crowley, Denis Daly.

