Team news: Tipp include two debutants 11 February 2017





Tipperary's John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer celebrates scoring a goal against Kilkenny.

Tipperary's John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer celebrates scoring a goal against Kilkenny.

The Tipperary team for this evening's Allianz HL opener against Tipperary at Croke Park shows eight changes from the one that started last year's All-Ireland SHC final victory over Kilkenny.

Michael Ryan hands debuts to former county footballer Steven O'Brien (right half-forward) and Aidan McCormack (left corner-forward).

Elsewhere, Premier County supporters will look to the likes of Seamus Callanan, Noel McGrath and John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer to fire them to an opening round success.

Tipperary (Allianz HL v Dublin) – Daragh Mooney; Donagh Maher, James Barry, John O'Keeffe; Tomas Hamill, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Kieran Bergin; Steven O'Brien, Jason Forde, Noel McGrath; John O'Dwyer, Seamus Callanan, Aidan McCormack.

