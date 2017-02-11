Team news: Healy back for Ring Cup Cup holders 11 February 2017





Meath's Damien Healy Meath's Damien Healy

Christy Ring Cup champions Meath have announced their team to take on Down in the opening round of the National Hurling League Division 2B this Sunday.

The Royals will be without last years winning captain James Toher who is picked to play with the senior footballers against Derry in the second game of the day at the Navan venue.

Damien Healy will captain Meath this season and he gets his first start of the year in a green and gold jersey at centre back. Healy played with Carlow IT in the Walsh Cup campaign.

County champions Kiltale provide four of the starting line up, Shane McGann, Cathal McCabe, Anthony Forde and James Kelly.

Veteran Steven Clynch starts on the edge of the square.

Throw in at Pairc Tailteann is at 1.00pm

The Meath team (versus Down): Shane McGann (Kiltale); Sean Geraghty (Kilskyre/Moylagh), Shane Whitty (Blackhall Gaels), Cormac Reilly (Navan O'Mahonys); Shane Brennan (Kilmessan), Damian Healy (Longwood), Keith Keoghan (Killyon); Joey Keena (Kilmessan), Anthony Forde (Kiltale); Sean Quigley (St Peter's Dunboyne), Cathal McCabe (Kiltale), James Kelly (Kiltale); Steven Clynch (Kilmessan), Adam Gannon (Killyon), Kevin Keena (Kilmessan). Subs - Johnny McCluskey (na Fianna), Neil Heffernan (Trim), Padraig Kelly (Kiltale), David Reilly (Drumree), Peter Farrell (Trim), Gary Kelly (Kildalkey), Niall Weir (Boardsmill), Liam Ferguson (Gaeil Colmcille), Michael O'Grady (St Peter's Dunboyne), Luke Martyn (Dunderry), Jack Walsh (Navan O'Mahonys).

Keep up to date will all the action this weekend on our Live Match Trackers. On Saturday and Sunday you can follow the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.