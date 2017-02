Team news: Offaly hurling and football teams named 10 February 2017





O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. O'Connor Park, Tullamore.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The Offaly senior hurling and football teams have been named ahead of their match ups with Galway and Antrim for Sunday's double header at O'Connor Park.

Danny Maloney, Michael Cleary, Aidan Treacy and Oisín Kelly have been handed their League debuts by manager Kevin Ryan.

Offaly (NHL Div 1B v Galway): James Dempsey; Danny Maloney, Michael Cleary, Paddy Rigney; Aidan Treacy, Conor Doughan, Ben Conneely; Paddy Murphy, Cillian Kiely; Shane Dooley, Sean Gardiner, E Ó Nualláin; S Ó Riain, Oisín Kelly, Sean Cleary.

Throw in is 1pm.

Offaly (NFL Div 3 v Antrim): Ken Garry; Brian Darby, James Lawlor, Sean Pender; Declan Hogan, Eoin Rigney, David Hanlon; Eoin Carroll, Conor McNamee; Graham Guilfoyle, Peter Cunningham, Michael Brazil; Ruairi McNamee, Nigel Dunne, Bernard Allen.

Throw in is 3pm.