Team news: Cats starting line-up revealed 10 February 2017





Kilkenny's Richie Hogan and Jamie Barron of Waterford.

Brian Cody has named his starting fifteen to take on Waterford in their Allianz National League Division 1A opener against Waterford at Nowlan Park on Sunday.

Kilkenny (NHL Div 1A v Waterford): Eoin Murphy; Joey Holden, Padraig Walsh, Conor O'Shea; Paul Murphy, Kieran Joyce, Cillian Buckley; Ollie Walsh, Conor Fogarty; Pat Lyng, TJ Reid, Sean Morrissey; Jonjo Farrell, Liam Blanchfield, Richie Hogan.

Throw in is 2pm.