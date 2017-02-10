Team news: Waterford XV announced 10 February 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Waterford's Pauric Mahony with Walter Walsh of Kilkenny.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Derek McGrath has named his Waterford XV who will begin their 2017 Allianz National Hurling League against Kilkenny at Nowlan Park on Sunday.

Waterford (NHL Div 1A v Kilkenny): Ian O'Regan; Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Noel Connors; Tadhg de Burca, Stephen Daniels, Mikey Kearney; Jamie Barron, Conor Gleeson; Kevin Moran, Pauric Mahony, Michael Walsh; Patrick Curran, Tom Devine, Shane Bennett.

Throw in is at 2pm.