Team news: Limerick name new look team 10 February 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Limerick manager John Kiely.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The Limerick team has been announced for their league opener on Sunday against Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford.

Limerick (SHL Div 1B v Wexford): Nicky Quaid; Stephen Cahill, Richie McCarthy, Mike Casey; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Seamus Hickey; Paul Browne, James Ryan; Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Kyle Hayes; Peter Casey, David Dempsey, Graeme Mulcahy.

Throw in from Wexford Park is at 2pm.