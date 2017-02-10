Team news: Tipp searching for two-in-a-row

10 February 2017

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns speaks to his team before the Munster SFC semi-final clash against Cork at Semple Stadium, Thurles.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Liam Kearns has named his starting line-up for Tipperary's Division 3 clash with Sligo at Semple Stadium on Sunday.

Tipperary (NFL v Sligo): Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, Paddy Codd, Willie Connors; Kevin Fahey, Robbie Kiely, Jimmy Feehan; Alan Moloney, Martin Dunne; Josh Keane, Liam McGrath, Brian Fox; Conor Sweeney, Michael Quinlivan, Philip Austin.

Throw in is at 2pm.




Most Read Stories

'It's not Dublin he's training, it's Wicklow'

GAA on TV this weekend: seven live games

Have the Dubs booked out Tralee already?

FL previews: Croker set for Saturday night cracker

O'Rourke anticipates second defeat for Mayo

Kernan retires from Armagh duty


Android app on Google Play