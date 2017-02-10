Team news: Dubs set for huge clash with Tyrone 10 February 2017





Cavan's Ciaran Brady with Jack McCaffrey of Dublin.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has announced his starting team ahead of their massively anticipated clash with Tyrone at Croke Park on Saturday evening.

Dublin (NFL v Tyrone): Stephen Cluxton; Philly McMahon, Michael Fitzsimons, Eric Lowndes; James McCarthy, John Small, Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, Michael Daragh MacAuley; Niall Scully, Paul Mannion, Ciaran Kilkenny; Jason Whelan, Eoghan O'Gara, Dean Rock.

Throw in is at 7pm.