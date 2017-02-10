Team news: Ó Curraoin returns for Tribesmen 10 February 2017





Galway's Fiontán Ó Curraoin.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Galway's Fiontán Ó Curraoin.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The return of Fiontán Ó Curraoin is the only change to the Galway team to face Fermanagh in the Allianz Football League at Brewster Park on Sunday.

The Mícheál Breathnach clubman has recovered from a hamstring injury and replaces Michael Day in midfield as manager Kevin Walsh largely shows faith in the side that started the opening round draw with Cork.

Late points from substitutes Cillian McDaid and Cathal Sweeney rescued a point for the Tribesmen against the Rebels in Salthill.

McDaid and Sweeney, along with newcomer Michael Daly miss out on a starting place having impressed off the bench last weekend.

Galway (Allianz FL v Fermanagh): Ruairi Lavelle; Declan Kyne, David Walsh, Luke Burke; Gary O'Donnell, Gareth Bradshaw, Johnny Heaney; Paul Conroy, Fiontán Ó Curraoin; Thomas Flynn, Damien Comer, Eamonn Brannigan; Danny Cummins, Barry McHugh, Sean Armstrong.

