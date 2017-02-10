Team news: Magee selects unchanged fifteen 10 February 2017





Wicklow's Darren Hayden with Bryan McMahon of Meath.

Wicklow boss Johnny Magee has selected an unchanged team for tomorrow's Allianz League test against Waterford in Carriganore.

Despite suffering a 2-16 to 1-8 opening round defeat at the hands of Leitrim in Aughrim last weekend, Magee and his selectors have kept faith with the same fifteen for the clash at the Waterford IT grounds.

Wicklow (Allianz FL v Waterford): Robert Lambert; Ciarán Hyland, Paul Cunningham, Jamie Snell; Darren Hayden, Dean Healy, Martin Cullen; Rory Finn, Ross O’Brien; David Boothman, Stephen Kelly, Mark Kenny; Tommy Kelly, Seanie Furlong, John McGrath.

Subs: Mark Jackson, Eoin Murtagh, John Crowe, Brendan Kennedy, Anthony McLoughlin, Paddy Byrne, Conor Ffrench, Mikey O’Connor, Marc Lennon, Paul Cunningham, Conor Healy.

