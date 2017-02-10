Team news: Moran comes in for Leitrim 10 February 2017





Leitrim's Damien Moran.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Leitrim's Damien Moran.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Leitrim manager Benny Guickan has made one change to his side for Sunday’s Allianz League clash against Wexford in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Bornacoola’s Damien Moran comes into the side at full-forward, replacing Keith Beirne, after impressing as a second-half substitute against Wicklow with three points.

Moran is flanked by Emlyn Mulligan and Brendan Gallagher in the front line, while Shane Moran and Dean McGovern once again partner each other at midfield and Alan Armstrong and Donal Wrynn occupy the central positions in defence at full-back and centre-back, respectively.

Throw-in at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada is at 2pm.

Leitrim (Allianz FL v Wexford): Philip Farrelly; Matthew Murphy, Alan Armstrong, Fionn Carney; James Rooney, Donal Wrynn, Oisin Madden; Shane Moran, Dean McGovern; Mark Plunkett, Gary Plunkett, Ryan O’Rourke; Emlyn Mulligan, Damien Moran, Brendan Gallagher.

