'It's going to be a massive, massive game' 10 February 2017





Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh, Matthew Donnelly, Stephen O'Neill and Ciaran McGinley take to the pitch at Croke Park.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh, Matthew Donnelly, Stephen O'Neill and Ciaran McGinley take to the pitch at Croke Park.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Former ‘Footballer of the Year’ Stephen O'Neill believes Tyrone’s players will be jumping out of their skins tomorrow night to try and topple Dublin.

The Ulster champions travel to Croke Park looking to defy 21/10 odds against the Division 1 holders and three-time All-Ireland winner O’Neill feels it’s an occasion that his county will be hugely up for.

“I feel very strongly that’s the case,” the 36-year-old told The Irish News. “From knowing some of the players, they’ll thrive on meeting Dublin in the league, especially down in Croke Park, and it’s going to be a massive, massive game.

“It’s one I’m looking forward to, and I hope that Tyrone lay down a marker.

“It all leads up to the championship, and I’m sure Mickey (Harte) will be looking to the players that he has in his panel, newer players, and getting a good look at them over the course of the league.

“He’ll be plotting and planning how he can use those players, and I hope that we will have a nice long summer.”

Keep up to date will all the action this weekend on our Live Match Trackers. On Saturday and Sunday you can follow the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.