Armagh hurling ace transfers to Donegal 10 February 2017





Armagh's Declan Coulter with Bernard Graham of Antrim.

Armagh hurling has suffered a major blow with the news that key forward Declan Coulter has completed his transfer to Nicky Rackard Cup rivals Donegal.

The Cuchullain’s clubman has been one of the Orchard County's most potent attackers over the past decade and was instrumental in last year’s promotion to Division 2A in the Allianz League.

However, Coulter has since settled in the Tir Chonaill County and will be lining out with them in their Division 3A opener against Louth on Sunday.

“He’s a massive loss,” Armagh boss Sylvester McConnell told The Irish News. “It would’ve been lovely to go out with a Nicky Rackard medal with him on the team (Armagh lost to Mayo in the final last year) and playing in this league, playing at a higher level, we would’ve liked to retain Declan for another year.

“But, from a practical point of view, he has a new-born child, he has said he’s going to settle his roots down there so at some stage he was going to have to move – there was no getting away from it.

“But we would have liked to have kept him this year.”

