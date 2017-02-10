Kingston seeking consistency 10 February 2017





Cork manager Kieran Kingston.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston is adamant that they need to find some consistency in their play.

Tomorrow night (Saturday), the Rebels take on Clare at Pairc Ui Rinn. Having survived a relegation play-off last year, Kingston is eager to make more of a mark on the Division 1A campaign this time around.

And he believes that to achieve that goal, his charges need to find some consistency.

“We will be looking to the next game and trying to get a performance and a consistency of performance, which we haven’t got for a while,” said Kingston.

“Where we are coming from and with a new panel and given our results in the last few years, we can’t look beyond any game.

“Every year is a new one and there are a lot of new additions to the panel this year. We are trying to build and to get performances. We are working hard on that and it’s not going to happen overnight. It takes time.”

