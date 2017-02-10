Conlon wants that winning feeling 10 February 2017





Clare's John Conlon with Waterford's Colin Dunford and Paddy Cooke during round 4 of the Munster Senior Hurling League at Fraher Field Clare's John Conlon with Waterford's Colin Dunford and Paddy Cooke during round 4 of the Munster Senior Hurling League at Fraher Field

Clare forward John Conlon believes that they can improve with every game that they play this year.

The Banner embark on their Division 1A campaign this Saturday evening when they take on Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Under new management this year, Clare will be looking to make a good start to the campaign and Conlon is confident that if they get on a winning streak anything is possible.

Speaking to the Clare Champion, he said: “We are looking to improve every day, see how we can be better hurlers and better athletes and be in top condition.

He added: “The new management are great. It’s like a new teacher, a new job; you want to impress. Everyone thinks they have a chance of playing. You could see that in the Munster League, everyone got their chance to play, trying to get a head start and hoping to establish themselves in the league.

“We got on a bit of a run last year and it was fantastic to win the league but we let ourselves down in the championship. We are going to take it a game at a time and see where we will go.”

