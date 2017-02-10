Home games key to Banner campaign 10 February 2017





Clare's Martin McMahon.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Clare's Martin McMahon.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Clare defender Martin McMahon feels that winning their home games will define their league campaign.

On their travels to Derry last Sunday, the Munster side picked up a valuable point after drawing with the home side.

This weekend, they are at home to a struggling Down side and McMahon believes that if they can get two points from the game, it will set them up nicely for the remainder of the campaign.

The teak tough defender told the Clare Champion that not winning their home matches last year almost cost them promotion.

“Last year that was probably one of our faults. We won all our home games but we didn’t win any away games,” said McMahon.

“We have to make Cusack Park a fortress again. Down are going to be tough but if we can pick up two points, at the start of the year we’d have taken three points out of the first two games.”