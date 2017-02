GAA on TV this weekend: seven live games 10 February 2017





There are seven live games this weekend on television plus plenty of highlights.



Saturday 11 February



TG4, 1.30pm, St Vincent's (Dublin) v Slaughtneil (Derry), All-Ireland club SFC semi-final (Throw-in 2pm)

TG4, 3.40pm, Corofin (Galway) v Dr Crokes (Kerry), All-Ireland club SFC semi-final (Throw-in 4pm)

eir Sport 1, 6.40pm, Dublin v Tyrone, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 7pm)



eir Sport 2HD, 6.55pm, Cork v Clare, Allianz HL Division 1A (Throw-in 7pm)



eir Sport 2SD, 6.40pm, Kerry v Mayo, Allianz FL Division 2 (Throw-in 7pm)



Sunday 12 February



TG4, 1pm, Kilkenny v Waterford, Allianz HL Division 1A (Throw-in 2pm)



TG4, 3.40pm, Roscommon v Donegal, Allianz FL Division 1 (Deferred coverage)

RTE2, 9.30pm, Allianz League Sunday

Highlights from: Dublin v Tipperary, Cork v Clare, Kilkenny v Waterford and Wexford v Limerick in Hurling, plus Dublin v Tyrone, Kerry v Mayo, Roscommon v Donegal and Monaghan v Cavan in Football..



Monday 13 February



TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017

Highlights from: Football and Hurling leagues and the All-Ireland club semi-finals