Flanagan points to must win game 10 February 2017





Offaly manager Pat Flanagan with selector Jimmy 'Ginger' Stewart.

Nothing short of a win against Antrim this Sunday will do Offaly manager Pat Flanagan.

Following their opening day defeat to Longford, the Faithful County cannot afford to lose two games on the trot.

Flanagan will be hoping that they can make home advantage count when they host the Saffrons at O’Connor Park.

“It was always the case that it would be an important one. Longford and ourselves have had a lot of battles over the last three years. Longford have had three wins and we have three,” Flanagan states in the Midland Tribune.

“It was a missed opportunity. We have to refocus and get ourselves right for the next game. You look at Louth beating Laois and Armagh drawing with Sligo, it is a very tough division.

“I thought Laois would beat Louth but Louth gave a massive performance. Armagh were favourites and Sligo got a point. You will get those results in league football. It is up to us to take it one game at a time, get in top gear for next Sunday and see where it gets us.”