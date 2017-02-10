O'Rourke anticipates second defeat for Mayo 10 February 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. RTE Sunday Game pundits Joe Brolly, Pat Spillane and Colm O'Rourke with presenter Michael Lyster.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Meath legend and RTE pundit Colm O’Rourke says he can’t see Mayo getting anything from their trip to Tralee tomorrow night.

Last year’s beaten All-Ireland SFC finalists fell to a shock defeat to Monaghan in Castlebar last weekend while Kerry were dominant for large portions in their three-point win over Donegal in Ballybofey.

Between them both counties have been involved in the last six All-Ireland finals, but O’Rourke feels that the formbook favours the Kingdom for the upcoming clash at Austin Stack Park.

"Mayo looked dreadful against Monaghan. They were lacklustre and leaderless,” O’Rourke told RTE Sport.

"Kerry went to Donegal and gave a superb performance.

"Any Kerry supporter who saw the likes of James O’Donoghue and Paul Geaney in action must have been heartened for the summer campaign.

"Kerry seem to have got it right with introducing new talent. They’ve been sluggish in the league in the past but they’re up and running now and anything other than a Kerry win would be a turn up for the books."