Donegal skipper wary of Rossies 10 February 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Donegal's Michael Murphy and Niall McInerney of Roscommon.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Donegal captain Michael Murphy is in no doubt that Roscommon will provide a stern test on Sunday.

The sides meet at the newly laid pitch in Dr Hyde Park and both teams are seeking their first win of the campaign having suffered defeats last weekend.

Donegal are going through something of a transition period, but they are still tipped to beat the Rossies.

Nonetheless, Murphy feels that at home, Roscommon will be no pushovers and stressed that Donegal will have to be at their best to win.

“Roscommon are going to be a huge game for us. They are a Division One side, they are there on merit. We know what they did to us here last year,” Murphy told the Roscommon Herald.

“We know the capability they have and we know that it is going to be an absolutely huge task, as is every single game in Division One.”