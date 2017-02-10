FL previews: Croker set for Saturday night cracker 10 February 2017





A general view of Croke Park.

©INPHO/Tom Honan. A general view of Croke Park.©INPHO/Tom Honan.

Here are our previews for the 16 Allianz Football League clashes taking place across the country this weekend.

Saturday, February 11th

Allianz FL Division 1 round 2

Dublin v Tyrone, Croke Park, 7pm - eir Sport

The Ulster champions head for Croke Park on Saturday evening to take on the Division 1 holders in what is sure to be a cracking encounter at HQ.

Dublin were comfortable in their opening round victory (0-18 to 0-11) over Cavan last Sunday while Mickey Harte’s men put up the same tally against Roscommon in Omagh to ensure themselves an early pair of points upon their return to the top flight.

The Red Hands could be without midfield All Star Mattie Donnelly for this one after the Trillick club man endured his second concussion in the space of seven month against the Rossies.

The Dubs, on the other hand, could be welcoming back some more of their star-studded players, but once again their St Vincent’s contingent will not be available as the Leinster club champions take on Slaughtneil in an All-Ireland semi-final at Newry in the afternoon.

Verdict: Dublin

Kerry v Mayo, Austin Stack Park, 7pm - eir Sport

Kerry defender Shane Enright is a doubt for Saturday night’s showdown against Mayo in Tralee after suffering a concussion in their Division 1 opener against Donegal.

Enright’s head collision with Michael Murphy may see manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice having to reshuffle his defence against the Westerners, who lost out to Monaghan in Castlebar the last day.

Kingdom legend Pat Spillane stated after that game that “the signals were mixed and poor” from the hosts, adding that “unless they find a couple of marquee forwards and come up with an attacking plan, they’re never going to win that All-Ireland”.

After those comments, it would seem that Saturday night Austin Stack Park is the perfect stage for Stephen Rochford’s men to deliver on Saturday night and kick start their season.

Verdict: Kerry

Allianz FL Division 4 round 2

Waterford v Wicklow, Carriganore, 7pm

After trouncing London last Sunday, Waterford have home advantage again when Wicklow come to visit Carriganore this weekend.

Wicklow were handed a 10-point defeat by Leitrim in round one and will require a complete turnaround from that display if they are to prevent the Deise men from booking a second win.

Verdict: Waterford

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening when we will be providing full text commentary on all games.

Sunday, February 12th

Allianz FL Division 1 round 2

Monaghan v Cavan, Castleblayney, 2pm

Sunday is derby day in Castleblayney with hosts Monaghan cast as 4/7 favourites to take the spoils against Mattie McGleenan’s Cavan side.

Recent previous meetings between these two rivals haven’t saw much separating them but it is the Farney men that have held the upper hand thus far during Malachy O’Rourke’s tenure.

Each of these two counties were defeated in Ulster SFC semi-final replays last year before exiting the qualifiers in disappoint fashion. Monaghan, however, have started their Division 1 campaign with a bang thanks to their Conor McManus-inspired victory over favourites Mayo in Castlebar last Saturday.

Cavan failed to defy the odds against Dublin the following afternoon in front of huge Breffni Park crowd and many Blues fans feel a win on Sunday is paramount – even at this early stage - if they are to be playing in the top flight again next season.

Verdict: Draw

Roscommon v Donegal, Dr Hyde Park, 2.30pm

Sunday’s game between Roscommon and Donegal will mark the official re-opening of Dr Hyde Park but Rossies boss Kevin McStay says he’s focused on one thing only after their first round defeat to Tyrone.

“It’s not just about the opening of the Hyde. This is just a big game. It’s not going to be simple. There are no easy games in this division,” said McStay.

“But we’d want to be taking points on Sunday, otherwise we’ll be putting ourselves under lots of pressure.”

Donegal are on the same boat after Kerry cruised past them in Letterkenny last weekend and with plenty more tough fixtures to come you can expect this showdown to be a full-blooded one with two crucial points on the line.

Verdict: Donegal

Allianz FL Division 2 round 2

Clare v Down, Cusack Park, 2pm

Down journey for Ennis this weekend as 11/8 underdogs against a Clare side which will count themselves unlucky not to have claimed both points against Derry the last day.

The Banner men possess potent forwards in Eoin Cleary and David Tubridy and the visitors will have their hands full in trying to prevent those two from doing them irreversible damage on Sunday.

Having lost every competitive game they played last year, Eamonn Burns’ side did not get the start they wanted to Division 2 at home to Fermanagh as the visitors handed them a nine-point defeat off the back of a 0-8 haul from Tomás Corrigan.

The only positives which the Mourne men could take from that defeat were the introductions of some high-calibre talent such as Caolan Mooney and Ryan Johnston off the bench – and you get the feeling we’ll be seeing them again on Sunday.

Verdict: Clare

Fermanagh v Galway, Brewster Park, 2pm

Galway will be bidding for their first win of the campaign on Sunday after snatching a late draw against Cork in round one.

Kevin Walsh’s side were ranked as second favourites for promotion behind the Rebels at the start of the competition and face another stiff test on Sunday in the form of Fermanagh.

The Ernesiders were more than convincing their opening round win over Down and boast a strong home record under manager Pete McGrath, whom has made them into tough opposition for any side in the country since taking over from Peter Canavan at the end of 2013.

The Tribesmen’s first assignment on Sunday will be to make sure that the concession of frees to Erne marksman Tomás Corrigan doesn’t end up costing them the game as it did Down, while also ensuring that the likes of Damien Comer and Danny Cummins get a steady supply at the other end.

Verdict: Galway

Kildare v Cork, Newbridge, 2pm

Kildare boss Cian O’Neill has described Sunday’s game against Cork as “a different challenge” to the one they had against Meath last weekend.

O’Neill’s side were impressive in their 10-point victory over the Royals, with ace attacker Niall Kelly bagging 2-2 from play, and they’ll look to step it up against when the Leesiders come to Newbridge this weekend.

Peader Healy’s team will have felt unlucky not to have taken both points from their opener against Galway and a 0-5 return from Colm O’Neill off the bench could well see him starting against the Lilywhites come Sunday.

It should be a thrilling contest at St Conleth’s Park.

Verdict: Cork

Meath v Derry, Pairc Tailteann, 3pm

Last year’s league meeting between these two sides produced a draw in Owenbeg and the form from round one suggests that there won’t be much to separate them again this time round.

Derry will have been disappointed to have only taken a draw from their opener against Clare at home while Royal fans will not want a repeat of last weekend’s display against Kildare this Sunday in Navan..

The hosts have been cast as 4/7 favourites to bounce back and gain their first league win under Andy McEntee but will require a more assured performance from their one against the Lilywhites in order to do so.

Home advantage could end up proving the difference in this one.

Verdict: Meath

Allianz FL Division 3 round 2

Louth v Longford, Drogheda, 2pm

Louth were hugely impressive in a 12-point win over Laois last weekend and will look to continue their rich form on Sunday when Longford come to Drogheda.

The beaten O’Byrne Cup finalists got tremendous returns from Paraic Smith and Andy McDonnell the last day and the visitors will need to curtail their influence if they are to book their second win instead of the Wee County.

Larry Moran’s late goal settled the issue for Longford against Offaly last Sunday but the performance from Denis Connerton’s men will need to improve for a repeat result in round two.

Verdict: Louth

Tipperary v Sligo, Semple Stadium, 2pm

Promotion favourites Tipperary made hard work of their victory over Antrim in the opening round, relying on second-half goals from Michael Quinlivan and Philip Austin to book the win.

Last year’s beaten All-Ireland semi-finalists face tougher opposition this time round in the form of a Sligo side which upset Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh last weekend with Adrian Marren’s injury-time penalty proving the difference.

With home advantage, the Premier men should have enough to secure the win.

Verdict: Tipperary

Offaly v Antrim, O'Connor Park, 3pm

Sunday becomes an even more serious task for both these side after having lost out in their opening games.

Antrim pushed favourites Tipperary close, while Offaly were foiled by a late Longford goal, and Sunday’s showdown in Tullamore looks a close one to call.

The Saffrons’ introduction of CJ McGourty from the bench the last day reaped 0-4 and is likely to see the St Gall’s sharpshooter start on Sunday and it could prove the difference.

Verdict: Antrim

Armagh v Laois, Athletic Grounds, 3.30pm

A repeat of last year’s replayed All-Ireland SFC qualifier and the same outcome doesn’t look likely.

Laois may have toppled the Orchard men twice last summer but their heavy first round defeat to Louth last Sunday doesn’t bode well as they travel north looking to inflict Kieran McGeeney’s side with a second defeat.

A late Sligo penalty was all that denied Armagh a first round win last Sunday and they’ll be looking to put things right on many levels when the O’Moore men come to visit.

Verdict: Armagh

Allianz FL Division 4 round 2

Carlow v London, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1pm

Carlow turned some heads last weekend when they held Westmeath to a draw after a splendid contest in Mullingar and their 1/8 favourites to book their first win against London on Sunday.

The Exiles were dismantled by Waterford in round one and face a tall order away to the Barrowsiders.

Verdict: Carlow

Limerick v Westmeath, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm

Two of Division 4’s promotion hopefuls go head-to-head at the Gaelic Grounds this weekend and it’s a close one to call.

Westmeath will feel they underperformed against Carlow the last day and a marked improvement should be enough against the Shannonsiders.

Verdict: Westmeath

Leitrim v Wexford, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 2pm

Both of these siders secured comfortable wins in round one and the winners of Sunday’s clash in Carrick-on-Shannon will be taking a huge step in the right direction.

Bookmakers have priced Wexford at around 4/7 to secure their second consecutive win and with experience up front in the form of PJ Banville and Ciaran Lyng they should have enough to do so.

Verdict: Wexford

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Sunday when we will be providing full text commentary on all games.