HL previews: Tipp kick it all off in Croker

Antrim's Neil McManus and Philip Mahony of Waterford at the launch of the 2017 Allianz Hurling Leagues at Shaw's Bridge, Malone House in Belfast.

The Allianz Hurling League is upon us so have a read of our previews for the 16 games taking place across the country this weekend.

Saturday, February 11th

Allianz HL Division 1A round 1

Dublin v Tipperary, Croke Park, 5pm - eir Sport

All roads lead to Croke Park on Saturday evening as the first part of a double-header in the capital sees Tipperary taking on Dublin.

Tipp’s last visit to HQ was a memorable one to say the least as they outgunned Kilkenny for their 27th All-Ireland title in remarkable fashion and they are currently priced as 7/4 favourites to retain the Liam McCarthy Cup next September. The bookmakers have them at 3/10 to take away both points from Saturday evening’s clash against the Dubs and who could argue with those odds?

The Premier County look in as good a shape as ever to land their first league crown since 2008 and are coming up against a Dublin outfit which are minus the services of a number of veterans along with their Cuala contingent, as the capital senior championship winners gear up for their All-Ireland club SHC semi-final date with Slaughtneil on February 25.

After his side finished fourth in Division 1A last season, Ryan has stated his desire for an improved league campaign this season and will be keen for a winning start this weekend.

Verdict: Tipperary

Cork v Clare, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7pm - eir Sport

Cork fielded close to their strongest team during the Munster senior hurling league and the results showed it but Saturday’s opposition looks set to really test them.

Gerry O’Connor and Donal Moloney are set to embark on their first Allianz League campaign with Clare this weekend at Pairc Ui Rinn and the players be eager for a winning start after getting promoted from Division 1B under Davt Fitzgerald last year.

The Rebels barely survived relegation from the topflight in 2016 after coming through a play-off with Galway, while their opponents this weekend went on and won the league title.

Cian Dillon - last year’s co-captain alongside Tony Kelly – recently stated that they’re looking to “express ourselves, play with that freedom and do what's natural” under the new management this year so Saturday night’s game should be interesting.

Verdict: Clare

Allianz HL Division 3B round 1

Warwickshire v Sligo, Pairc na hEireann, 2pm

Keith Raymond and his Sligo team mates head across the Channel this weekend looking for a good start to Division 3B and should have enough to get it.

Verdict: Sligo

Sunday, February 12th

Allianz HL Division 1A round 1

Kilkenny v Waterford, Nowlan Park, 2pm - TG4

A repeat of last year’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final and the bookmakers are predicting the same outcome as the replay in this one with hosts Kilkenny priced at 8/15.

Sunday will see Brian Cody taking charge of the Cats for his 19th league campaign, after steering his side to the Walsh Cup last month, and a cracking contest against Waterford looks to be in store.

Speaking at the Allianz Hurling League launch in Belfast during the week, Waterford defender Philip Mahony reflected on their last meeting with the Leinster champions, saying: “We probably went a little bit defensive, we possibly sat back and that’s something we must try to improve.

“When you are playing a team like Kilkenny, you have to take your chance when it’s there and we did not do that last year.”

Should the Deise men take their chance at Nowlan Park on Sunday it could spark the start of big things to come from Derek McGrath’s in 2017.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Allianz HL Division 1B round 1

Offaly v Galway, O'Connor Park, 1pm

Galway embark on life in Division 1B this Sunday with a trip to Tullamore, where they are red-hot favourites to inflict the home side with defeat.

The Tribesmen will count themselves unlucky to have been relegated from the top flight last season after losing out in a play-off against Cork and are priced at 4/5 to make an immediate return.

Even with home advantage, it seems Offaly face a daunting task to try and halt Micheál Donoghue’s men from taking both points in the first round.

Verdict: Galway

Kerry v Laois, Austin Stack Park, 2pm

Eamonn Kelly makes his league bow as Laois manager on Sunday in Tralee after taking over from Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett and will be citing this game as an ideal opportunity for two early points.

The O’Moore men lost all six of their seven outings in the league last year (two of those defeats were to Kerry) before defeating Westmeath in relegation/promotion playoff to maintain their Division 1B status for 2017.

Kelly’s men will want to hit the ground running this time round and are coming up against a Kingdom side which is also under new management in the form of Fintan O’Connor and could end up struggling for points in the second tier.

Verdict: Laois

Wexford v Limerick, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm

This will be Davy Fitzgerald’s first league game in charge of the Slayneysiders and it should be quite an occasion against Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park.

Fitzgerald’s charges put some impressive performance together in the Walsh Cup last month and are priced at 13/8 to upset the depleted visitors this weekend, as the Treaty men will be down the services of Shane Dowling (illness), Tom Condon (rib), Kevin Downes (cruciate ligament) and Gavin O’Mahony (broken thumb) while Barry Nash has recently opted out of their panel.

When these two sides met at this stage last year it was Limerick that strode to a 2-23 to 0-15 victory at the Gaelic Grounds and they’ll be all too familiar Fitzgerald, whom plotted their only downfall prior to the quarter-finals when his side Clare side bettered the Shannonsiders by four points in Ennis.

Verdict: Limerick

Allianz HL Division 2A round 1

Antrim v London, Corrigan Park, 1pm

Last year’s meeting between these two teams saw London stage a late comeback and secure a shock two-point victory.

That game would prove to be PJ O’Mullan’s last in charge of Antrim and Saffron forward Niall McKenna has already stated in the build-up to this clash that “we owe them one after last year”.

Verdict: Antrim

Armagh v Kildare, Athletic Grounds, 1.15pm

Kildare are 2/9 favourites for their visit to the Armagh and are expected to have former Kilkenny All-Ireland winner John Mulhall lining out in their attack.

Joe Quaid has brought in some fine talent to help boost the Lilywhites’ prospects for 2017 and the fact that they ran Offaly mighty close (2-22 to 2-20) during last month’s Walsh Cup campaign doesn’t bode well for the Orchard men ahead this weekend.

Verdict: Kildare

Westmeath v Carlow, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm

Westmeath manager Michael Ryan is expecting a ferocious battle against Carlow in Mullingar this Sunday, having stated early in the week:

“Not only do they have a strong physical team, certainly if we are to come out of alive on Sunday, we have to come out with all guns blazing and we will have to play for 72, 73, or 74 minutes.”

The Barrowsiders appointed Colm Bonnar as their new manager for 2017 and should give an improving Lake County outfit a stern test at the weekend.

Verdict: Westmeath

Allianz HL Division 2B round 1

Roscommon v Wicklow, Athleague, 12.30pm

With home advantage, Roscommon should have enough to edge out the Garden County in their opener on Sunday.

Meath v Down, Pairc Tailteann, 1pm

The Christy Ring Cup champions are hotly fancied for Down’s trip to Navan on Sunday and will be expected to get their promotion bid off to a flying start.

Verdict: Meath

Mayo v Derry, MacHale Park, 2pm

Derry are 15/8 to spring an upset in Castlebar this weekend and we’re giving the hosts the nod to get the job done in round one.

Allianz HL Division 3A round 1

Donegal v Louth, Letterkenny, 2pm

Verdict: Louth

Tyrone v Monaghan, Healy Park, 2pm

Verdict: Tyrone

Allianz HL Division 3B round 1

Longford v Fermanagh, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 2pm

Verdict: Longford

