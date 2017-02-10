Donegal clubs unhappy 10 February 2017





The proposed fixtures for the Donegal club championship have left many clubs not happy.

A proposal has been put forward to play the first round of the senior football championship on the weekend of May 6th/7th and then play the next round in August.

Many senior clubs have objected to this after the proposal was put forward at a county board meeting last Monday night, but delegates refused to adopt the motion.

Donegal PRO Ed Byrne told the Donegal Democrat that the onus was now on the clubs to come up with a start date.

“A number of the clubs wanted the start of the championship put back until August and it was also suggested that it should not be started until after the All-County Leagues were completed.

“The way it has been left is that the clubs have been asked to discuss the matter and to bring back alternative proposals to the March county committee meeting.”