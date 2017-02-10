'Monaghan are a great team', says Clarke

10 February 2017

Cavan's Killian Clarke gets to grips with Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin ©INPHO/Donall Farmer

Cavan captain Killian Clarke has talked up rivals Monaghan ahead of Sunday’s crunch derby clash in Castleblaney.

The Farney men scored an upset in their Division 1 opener against Mayo, while Cavan fell to a seven-point loss against Dublin – a result which Clarke feels makes this weekend’s encounter all the more vital for Mattie McGleenan’s charges.

“Next week is a massive game for us,” the Shercock man told The Anglo-Celt after the Dubs defeat.

“In the last few years Monaghan pipped us at the line and there’s great rivalry between the two teams.

“Hopefully it will be a similar atmosphere. Monaghan are a great team, they have some serious players and it’s going to be a tough ask but if we take a little bit from today, hopefully we can come out of it with a win.”

Throw-in for Sunday’s game at St Mary’s Park is at 2pm.




Most Read Stories

'It's not Dublin he's training, it's Wicklow'

Kernan retires from Armagh duty

Have the Dubs booked out Tralee already?

FL previews: Croker set for Saturday night cracker

HL previews: Tipp kick it all off in Croker

GAA on TV this weekend: seven live games


Android app on Google Play