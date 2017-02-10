'Monaghan are a great team', says Clarke 10 February 2017





Cavan's Killian Clarke gets to grips with Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Cavan's Killian Clarke gets to grips with Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin ©INPHO/Donall Farmer

Cavan captain Killian Clarke has talked up rivals Monaghan ahead of Sunday’s crunch derby clash in Castleblaney.

The Farney men scored an upset in their Division 1 opener against Mayo, while Cavan fell to a seven-point loss against Dublin – a result which Clarke feels makes this weekend’s encounter all the more vital for Mattie McGleenan’s charges.

“Next week is a massive game for us,” the Shercock man told The Anglo-Celt after the Dubs defeat.

“In the last few years Monaghan pipped us at the line and there’s great rivalry between the two teams.

“Hopefully it will be a similar atmosphere. Monaghan are a great team, they have some serious players and it’s going to be a tough ask but if we take a little bit from today, hopefully we can come out of it with a win.”

Throw-in for Sunday’s game at St Mary’s Park is at 2pm.