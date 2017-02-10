Donoghue aims for promotion 10 February 2017





Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

A quick return to the top flight of the Allianz NHL is Galway manager Micheal Donoghue’s main focus.

Having plied their trade in the league’s top flight for 25 uninterrupted years, Galway succumbed to relegation last year.

They now are red hot favourites to bounce straight back up from Division 1B and Donoghue stressed to the Connacht Tribune that they aim to drive on in the league.

“The big priority is to get back to Division 1A and we will be going as strong as we can for it,” said Donoghue.

“Our policy will be one game at a time, starting with Offaly in Tullamore on Sunday.”

