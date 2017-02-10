McGrath ready for a battle 10 February 2017





Corofin's Ciaran McGrath celebrates.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Corofin's Ciaran McGrath celebrates.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Corofin defender Ciaran McGrath believes that the Dr Crokes forwards don’t get the credit they deserve.

Many of the plaudits the Kerry champions receive is directed towards the mercurial Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper and although McGrath agrees that the multiple All-Star is arguably one of the best players to grace the game, he pointed to the fact of how many players have scored for them in the Munster campaign.

McGrath and his team mates will lock horns with Crokes at the Gaelic Grounds tomorrow afternoon and he admitted to the Connacht Tribune that like every other team, they will be trying to come up with a game plan to try and stop the Crokes’ forwards.

“Teams are obviously going to man-mark ‘The Gooch’ and it is up to other players around him to stand up then,” said McGrath.

“The one thing about a player like the Gooch though is that he can often take two or three players out of the game, even at inter-county level. He creates that little bit of space for other players to pop in.

“If they have 13 players who scored in three games, they can score from anywhere. And, look it, there are not too many poor footballers in Kerry.

“Crokes seem to have a good mix of young and old, with pace thrown into that as well. So we are going to have to be at our best to compete and hopefully to come out the right side of this one.”