Dublin skipper expects poor Croker atmosphere 10 February 2017





Dublin's Liam Rushe and Conor Fogarty of Kilkenny.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Liam Rushe and Conor Fogarty of Kilkenny.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

New Dublin hurling captain Liam Rushe says it would be easier to create an atmosphere at an abandoned club field than in a league opener at Croke Park.

Tomorrow evening sees the Dubs take on All-Ireland champions Tipperary at HQ in the opening round of Division 1A and Rushe feels that they’ll have to create their own atmosphere for the game.

"The problem with early hurling matches in Croke Park is that there is very little atmosphere," Rushe told the Irish Independent.

"We spoke about it before as a team. You really have to bring your own intensity, basically create your own atmosphere as a team.

"And it really is difficult. It would be easier to create it on an abandoned club field. At least it's tight there, you might have some sort of perimeters. In Croke Park, it's just an enormous cavern, just the 15 or 20 people shouting. So that is an extra challenge.

"There is no home advantage in playing matches at Croker. I understand why they want to do it. It makes commercial sense to put the two teams in there together. But whoever we play will probably have played there as often as we have - Tipperary in first game, they've only played there in September."