Petition started to keep Seó Spóirt on the air 10 February 2017





A general view of Seó Spóirt on TG4. A general view of Seó Spóirt on TG4.

A petition has been started to restore Seó Spóirt to TG4’s weekly schedule.

The long running sports discussion show is set to go off the air this April and unhappy fans have since started a petition dubbed ‘Reverse the Decision to Cancel Seó Spóirt on TG4’

There is a link to the petition here and it’s details can be read below:

“Seó Spóirt, TG4's long running sports discussion show, is to finish this April,” it reads.

“It has been an integral part of the TG4 schedule and also a highlight of many a sports fans week in this time.

“We are urging TG4 and particularly Ardstiúrthóir Alan Esslemont to listen to the loyal supporters and viewers of this show, acknowledge the huge outcry since the decision was announced and restore Seó Spóirt to the weekly schedule.

“Many thousands of people are regular watchers of the show,and many more have watched it at some stage for its analysis, insight and humour. Please reverse this deeply unpopular decision and restore the high opinion viewers have of TG4!”