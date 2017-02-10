Team news: Rossies reveal side for league opener 10 February 2017





Johnny Kelly celebrates after guiding Coolderry to the Offaly SHC title in 2015.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Johnny Kelly celebrates after guiding Coolderry to the Offaly SHC title in 2015.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Roscommon have revealed their side for Sunday's Allianz League opener against Wicklow in Athleague (throw-in 12.30pm).

Johnny Kelly will take charge of his first competitive game as manager of the Rossies having taken over the reins from fellow Galway native Justin Campbell last November.

The primrose and blues are without a number of players from last year's squad that won Division 3A and retained their place in the Christy Ring Cup such as Noel Fallon, Cillian Egan, Michael Kelly and Thomas Featherston, who is part of the county senior football set-up.

Roscommon (Allianz HL v Wicklow): Jerry Fallon; Alan Moore, David Loughnane, Pat Nolan; Michael Beirne, Peter Kellehan, Eamon Flanagan; Shane Curley, Padraig Kelly; Adam Finnerty, Ronan O’Meara, Robbie Fallon; Cathal Kenny, Naos Connaughton, Johnny Coyne.

Subs: Kelvin Kelly, Jason Kilkenny, Warren Boyle, Hugh Rooney, Conor Coyle, Gary Fallon, Gearoid Egan, Adrian Murphy, Eoghan Costello, David Dolan, Tomas Seale.