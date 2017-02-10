Team news: Saffrons unveil side to face Exiles

10 February 2017

The Antrim team have their photograph taken.
©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Antrim have unveiled their side to face London in the Allianz League at Corrigan Park on Sunday.

The Saffrons released their line-up for the Division 2A opening round clash with the Exiles in a video posted on social media:

The Ulster champions will be without the influential Neil McManus after the Cushendall clubman suffered a broken cheekbone in a recent challenge game against Tipperary.

Antrim (Allianz HL v London): Chris O'Connell; Stephen Rooney, John Dillon, Ciaran Johnson; Simon McCrory, Odhran McFadden, Conor McKinley; Eoghan Campbell, Daniel McKiernan; Paddy McGill, Conor McCann, Niall McKenna; Ciaran Clarke, Paul Shiels, Conor Johnston.

Subs: Ryan Elliott, Neal McAuley, Matthew Donnelly, Deaglan Murphy, Ruairi Diamond, Tiernan Coyle, Maoi Connolly, Joe Maskey, Conor Carson, Paddy Burke, James McNaughton.




