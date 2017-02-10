Team news: Saffrons unveil side to face Exiles 10 February 2017





The Antrim team have their photograph taken.

Antrim have unveiled their side to face London in the Allianz League at Corrigan Park on Sunday.

The Saffrons released their line-up for the Division 2A opening round clash with the Exiles in a video posted on social media:

The Ulster champions will be without the influential Neil McManus after the Cushendall clubman suffered a broken cheekbone in a recent challenge game against Tipperary.

Antrim (Allianz HL v London): Chris O'Connell; Stephen Rooney, John Dillon, Ciaran Johnson; Simon McCrory, Odhran McFadden, Conor McKinley; Eoghan Campbell, Daniel McKiernan; Paddy McGill, Conor McCann, Niall McKenna; Ciaran Clarke, Paul Shiels, Conor Johnston.

Subs: Ryan Elliott, Neal McAuley, Matthew Donnelly, Deaglan Murphy, Ruairi Diamond, Tiernan Coyle, Maoi Connolly, Joe Maskey, Conor Carson, Paddy Burke, James McNaughton.