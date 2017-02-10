O'Brien won't allow final talk 10 February 2017





Corofin manager Kevin O'Brien.

Any talk of an All-Ireland club SFC final is banned in the Corofin dressingroom by manager Kevin O’Brien.

O’Brien and his players are fully focused on the task in hand this Saturday and that is the semi-final clash against Kerry and Munster champions Dr Crokes.

The Galway champions are bidding to reach their second All-Ireland club SFC final in three years.

Speaking to the Connacht Tribune, O’Brien stressed that they are not looking beyond the clash at the Gaelic Grounds.

“I think it would be foolish – and I can only talk about Corofin – to be looking any further than the game itself,” stressed O’Brien.

“We are down to the last four in the All-Ireland series and the stakes are high and, no matter the opposition, you are going to be playing against a good team.

“So you cannot – and sport will prove this – take your eye off the ball. If you do, you know the result.”