Murphy warning for newcomers 10 February 2017





Waterford's Shane Bennett with Shane Pendergast and Eoin Murphy of Kilkenny during their All-Ireland SHC semi-final clash at Croke Park.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Waterford's Shane Bennett with Shane Pendergast and Eoin Murphy of Kilkenny during their All-Ireland SHC semi-final clash at Croke Park.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy has warned the newcomers in the squad that it will not be easy to break into the side.

Brian Cody has run the rule over a number of youngsters during the Walsh Cup campaign, but Murphy expects the side to have a familiar look for the NHL, starting with Sunday’s Division 1A opener against Waterford.

The Glenmore clubman spent a couple of seasons on the bench before making the breakthrough to the starting line up and he told the Kilkenny People that many of the newcomers usually go through the same ritual.

“You really have to get a place on the panel before you can think about the team,” stressed Murphy.

“We have some players out with injuries at the moment, while there are other guys who are playing with their colleges, so that gives a lot of younger guys like Richie Lyng, Pat Leahy, my brother Alan the opportunity to make it.

“Right now it’s all about getting your place on the panel. When things get narrowed down after the league you want to make sure your name is on that list.”