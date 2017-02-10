Have the Dubs booked out Tralee already? 10 February 2017





Dublin fans.

There are still five weeks to go but it seems a Dublin invasion is bound for Tralee on St Patrick’s weekend.

The All-Ireland champions take on Kerry at Austin Stack Park in round five of the Allianz League on March 18th and reports are suggesting that there isn’t a hotel bed left in Tralee for the Saturday night.

The website TraleeToday.ie reported on Thursday: “a search on booking.com for all accommodation in town reveals there is no beds in Tralee on the night of the match and all the hotels’ own websites booking services confirms this.”

Along with the Dubs’ visit, the town is set to host a combination of festivities over the weekend along with the Tralee marathon.

Over 10,000 Dublin supporters packed into Cavan town last weekend as Jim Gavin’s team opened their Division 1 title defence with a 0-18 to 0-11 victory over the Breffni County.