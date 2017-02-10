Ó Flatharta and Allen on Seó Spóirt 10 February 2017





Seo Spóirt presenter Dara Ó Cinnéide with On the Road reporter Gemma Ní Chionnaith Seo Spóirt presenter Dara Ó Cinnéide with On the Road reporter Gemma Ní Chionnaith

This week on Seó Spóirt, Dara and his panel, Tomás Ó Flatharta, John Allen and Darragh Ó Conchúir will discuss the Allianz hurling and football leagues, the All-Ireland club football semi-finals and the RBS six nations.



Our reporter Gemma will be speaking with the Kerry footballer, Donnchadh Walsh. He will be discussing last year's season.



Gemma will also speak with the Clare hurler, Cian Dillon as he talks about his goal's for this year.



The Irish Independent journalist, Tony Ward, will discuss Ireland's chances in the upcoming game in the RBS Six Nations against Italy.



For more information go to www.TG4.ie/seospoirt or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.



Seó Spóirt - Friday 9.45p.m., TG4



Repeated Saturday 11.25a.m.