Cody: The hurling world is hugely competitive 10 February 2017





Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.

There are more teams now capable of winning the All-Ireland SHC title than ever before that is the belief of Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.

And when a man of his knowledge makes a statement like that one has to sit up and take notice.

Cody made the bold statement at the launch of Glanbia’s continued sponsorship of the Kilkenny hurlers in 2017.

Speaking to the Kilkenny People, Cody stated that this year’s campaign is wide open even though Tipperary are favourites to defend their crown.

“I think there are more teams out there who are potential All-Ireland winners than there has been for a while,” said Cody.

“Obviously, Tipperary are the stand out team and favourites as champions. That is understandable. The number of teams out there capable of beating all the other teams is greater than ever.”